Former local R.I. stars earn spots on NFL rosters

WESTFIELD, INDIANA – JULY 30: Kwity Paye #51 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park on July 30, 2021 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

(WPRI) – A number of former high school and college football stars who once called Rhode Island home have made the initial 53-man roster with the NFL team they were with during the preseason.

Most notably, and the least surprising, Bishop Hendricken’s Kwity Paye earned a spot on the Colts squad. The first round pick shined in the preseason. He’s in the first year of a four year deal worth $13.6 million. Of that amount, Paye earned a little more than $7 million at signing.

Brown’s Michael Hoecht, a defensive lineman from 2016 to 2019, found his name on the Los Angeles Rams’ 53-man roster. Hoecht improved his quickness and movement skills, and his bigger stature helped him make some key plays in the preseason that ultimately led him to earning a spot.

Former Bryant wide receiver Tommy Kennedy made the Detroit Lions roster. In two preseason games, he caught eight balls for 107 yards.

URI’s Aaron Parker was cut by the Dallas Cowboys. His cousin, Isaiah Coulter was cut by the Chicago Bears. East Greenwich’s Nolan Cooney was cut by the New Orleans Saints.