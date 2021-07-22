Former local college stars playing in the TBT for $1 Million

(WPRI) – A number of former local college basketball stars are playing in The Basketball Tournament, a $1 Million, winner-take-all professional basketball tournament broadcast live on national television. A few of the notable players are Brown’s Brandon Anderson, and URI’s Xavier Munford and Delroy James.

Anderson is playing for The Nerd Team, a group comprised of mainly former Ivy League hoopers. Munford is playing for The Money Team and James is playing for a team named Autism Army. James has a young autistic son, so playing the game he loves, chasing a big cash prize and bringing awareness to a cause that means everything to him makes this tournament very special for him.

Munford’s team tips off on Friday, Anderson’s first game is on Saturday and James begins on Sunday. To view the 2021 TBT bracket, click here.