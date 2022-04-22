PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The COVID-19 pandemic put the sports world on hold two years ago and affected the careers of many athletes. Tyneil Cooper found himself a free agent at the worst time. But after a long wait, the former La Salle All-State defensive back has another opportunity to play professionally.

Four years after he played his last CFL game for Winnipeg, Cooper is getting his second chance. The defensive back is heading to training camp with the BC Lions. His connection with assistant general manager Ryan Rigmaiden, a former scout with the Blue Bombers, was the key.

“Always been a firm believer that God doesn’t make mistakes on what he does with your life and I feel I had to take a seat back to grow mentally and physically,” Cooper said. “It’s definitely been a long time coming and everything going forward I know is going to pay off.”

Cooper knows this could be his last shot to make his mark as a pro. The lessons he learned his rookie season and in his last training camp in 2019 prepared him for what’s to come.

“Being more in tune with the playbook, no questions are dumb, once I get in the room with the other guys, obviously have to learn a new system, just want to get back in there and learn, so it isn’t too much pressure. It’s what I love to do, go out there and have fun,” he said.