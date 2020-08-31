Former Georgetown coach, PC great John Thompson dies at 78

Coach John Thompson in 1999. (Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Providence College Friar and Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson has died. He was 78.

His death was initially reported by Washington, D.C., radio station The Team 980.

Thompson played at PC in the early 1960s and was part of the team that won the 1963 NIT.

He was later drafted by the Celtics and went on to win two NBA titles in Boston.

Thompson may be best remembered as the head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas — the team PC beat to make the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament in 1986.

He is enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

Wednesday would have been his 79th birthday.

