(WPRI) — The Celtics announced today they acquired guard Kris Dunn, forward Bruno Fernando, and a future second round draft pick from the Atlanta Hawks as part of a three-team deal with Atlanta and Sacramento.

Originally from New London, C.T. Dunn was selected fifth overall in the 2016 NBA draft. Jaylen Brown was selected by the Celtics at number three. Dunn averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in four collegiate seasons.