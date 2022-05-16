BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Former Classical star Jeremy Pena returned home for the first time as a big leaguer. Pena is the Astros starting shortstop and one of the best rookies in the game.

He said he dreamed of playing at Fenway as a kid in Providence.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “I’ve gotten a lot of messages from relatives, from friends I went to school with, that will be at the ballpark.”

The 2015 Classical graduate has shot up through the professional ranks, earning the starting shortstop job at just 24 years old.

“You want to be part of a contending team. We have a great ballclub, great ball players, we have Hall of Famers on this team,” Pena said.

In the seven years since high school, Pena starred at the University of Maine, was drafted in the third round and flew through the minor leagues. He said he still uses the lessons he learned playing for the Purple.

“Classical has been everything to me,” he said. “Going to Classical opened so many doors for me. I was blessed. I was blessed for that opportunity.”