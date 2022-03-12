KINGSTON (WPRI) – March Madness is well underway for local high school basketball teams.

The girls and boys Final Four games were held Saturday at URI.

On the boys side, Division I champion Classical defeated Rogers easily to advance to the state championship. The Purple will face Bishop Hendricken. Hendricken’s Eze Wali hit a buzzer-beater to hold off rival La Salle.

Ponaganset pulled off the upset of the Division I girls champion North Kingstown. The Chieftans will face Juanita Sanchez, who defeated Cranston West.

Both championship games will be held at the Ryan Center on Sunday. The girls at 3:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 6 p.m.