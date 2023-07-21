WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — With three goals in four minutes in the middle of a lopsided first half, Spain shattered Costa Rica’s resistance and created the foundation of a resounding 3-0 win that sent a warning to rivals at the Women’s World Cup.

Speculation that Spain was a team weakened by injuries was misleading. They had more than 80% of possession by halftime, 12 corners, 15 shots on goal and had put to rest any concerns over injured players left behind.

Spain began its campaign with a performance that demanded attention and brightened a bitter winter’s night in Wellington.