DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — Ramona Bachmann drilled the ball into the left side of the net on a penalty kick moments before halftime to help Switzerland to a 2-0 win over Philippines in the Women’s World Cup opener for both teams.

Switzerland’s Seraina Piubel added a second-half goal, scoring on the rebound from a missed shot by Coumba Sow that ricocheted off Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

The Group A encounter was the first game inside Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium, the tournament’s only indoor venue.

The crowd’s cheers echoed around the walls of the roughly half-full stadium, with an attendance of 13,711 in a venue that can fit over 30,000.