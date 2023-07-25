HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann shielded Switzerland to a 0-0 draw against Norway at the Women’s World Cup.

The Norwegians played without star striker Ada Hegerberg because of injury. Hegerberg was initially listed to start but the team announced during the match that the former Ballon d’Or winner was unable to play after experiencing “a feeling in the groin” toward the end of her pre-match warmups.

Now each of the teams in Group A, which also includes New Zealand and the Philippines, has a scenario in which it could make the knockout stage.