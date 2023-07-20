EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicked off on Thursday. The next match between Canada and Nigeria is at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The tournament is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand, so many of the scheduled game times may be unconventional for local viewers, but that’s not stopping some restaurants and bars from hosting watch parties.

12 News has compiled a list of places hosting match day events:

Providence

Brass Monkey, 800 Allens Ave.

There will be a viewing party on Wednesday, July 26, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. hosted by the American Outlaws: Providence Chapter. Attendees are asked to wear red, white and blue and arrive early.

Ladder 133, Kitchen & Social, 133 Douglas Ave.

This sports bar and grill advertises itself as the home of the Peña Madridista Providence Real Madrid Supporters Group. The bar says it will be showing U.S. games when they’re open.

Lucky Enough, 1492 Westminster St.

The bar and restaurant will be showing both U.S. group stage matches that are live when they are open.

Moniker Brewery, 432 West Fountain St.

The brewery will be showing both U.S. group stage matches live. They will also have early morning games on replay throughout the afternoon.

Providence G Pub, 61 Orange St.

The pub says it will be hosting a “prize package raffle” and offering drink specials throughout the tournament. You can catch a game there on July 26 from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Snookers, 53 Ashburton St.

Pawtucket

The Guild Pawtucket, 461 Main St.

Rhode Island’s newest soccer team, Rhode Island FC, is hosting a watch parties at the Guild. The first is on July 21 for team USA’s game against Vietnam and the second is on July 26 for their game against the Netherlands. Both have 9 p.m. start times.

Warwick

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar, 615 Greenwich Ave

Did we miss a watch party? Let us know by emailing ReportIt@wpri.com!