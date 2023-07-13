WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Megan Rapinoe said her decision to announce her retirement before the Women’s World Cup will help the U.S. women’s soccer team better focus on its attempt to win a third straight world championship.

Rapinoe announced on the weekend that she will retire from competitive soccer at the end of the current season.

Speaking to media in Auckland and sporting a new blue hairstyle, Rapinoe said questions of retirement would have followed her and the USWNT through the World Cup had she not made the announcement.

Rapinoe also praised the training facilities the U.S. team has enjoyed since arriving in Auckland and said the cold, wet weather is not a concern.