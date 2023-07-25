WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Philippines made history at its first Women’s World Cup with its first goal and first win, holding on under pressure to upset co-host New Zealand.

The New Zealanders only days earlier had celebrated their first win in six trips to the Women’s World Cup with an upset over former champion Norway.

Sarina Bolden scored the historic winner for Philippines and goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel produced a tireless performance to frustrate New Zealand as it desperately tried to rally.

The jubilation that surrounded New Zealand’s win over Norway and transformed a rugby-mad nation into one suddenly besotted by soccer, melted away too soon.