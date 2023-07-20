SYDNEY (AP) — Sam Kerr has been ruled out of Australia’s opening two games of the Women’s World Cup because of an injury.

The star striker picked up a calf muscle injury during practice on the eve of the opening game in Australia and it was confirmed she won’t be able to play for the Matildas against Ireland at Stadium Australia or against Nigeria in Brisbane next week.

Kerr’s absence is a major blow to the Matildas who also face Olympic champion Canada in Group B.

She is Australia’s captain and all-time leading scorer with 63 goals in 120 games.

She was one of the favorites to win the Golden Boot at this World Cup.