Feb. 7 WPRI College Hoops Column: URI programs heading in opposite directions

Here’s the perfect way to sum up the state of basketball at the University of Rhode Island:

The women will go for win No. 19 this week while the men trailed Fordham by 19 at one point.

We’ll get to the women in a minute.

The beat goes on for the men’s program though. It’s now five straight losses which has dropped them to 3-6 and 11th (out of 14 teams) in the Atlantic 10. And the first half of league play was by far the easier half.

After the loss Saturday to UMass, there was a much different tone in the postgame press conference than what has normally happened this season. David Cox began with a near three minute opening statement that felt more like a plea to save his job than anything else.

“This rests completely on my shoulders. We’ll get this rectified.”

They’ll have to do it against the class of the league. Four of the next five are against VCU, Davidson, Dayton and St. Bonaventure.

Offensively, the Rams are lost. They’re averaging a meager 58.8 points in the last six games and have not sustained a full 40-minute effort on that end since a Jan. 15 win at UMass.

The struggles primarily come late in games.

They are 2-6 in two possession games. Here are some examples:

– No field goals in the final 5:50 vs. Richmond

– No field goals in the final 3:56 vs. George Washington

– No field goals in the final 6:47 vs. Davidson

– No field goals from 8:48-3:12 of 2nd half vs. UMass

The lack of defined roles is what hurts Rhody most. Cox said that “everything’s on the table at this point” when it comes to his lineup and substitution patterns with the goal of righting the ship.

The same topic was discussed this week, last year right after a home loss to UMass.

The critical eye comes 21 games into the season. 21 games into Cox’s fourth season. 21 games into his fourth season with a roster comprised completely of his guys. And unlike last year, the Rams had a full offseason to prepare.

As of Monday, URI is 0-3 against Quad 1 and Quad 2. 3-4 against Quad 3 and 8-1 against Quad 4. 11-9 in games against Division I teams. Those metrics aren’t good enough to sniff the NIT.

That means if you’re a Rams fan or just a fan of college basketball in general you’re better off consuming Tammi Reiss’ Lady Rams.3

They are 18-3, 10-0 in the league and have won 11 straight. They are squarely on the bubble to reach the Big Dance for the first time since the mid-90’s.

Reiss is trending toward becoming the next Dan Hurley. Both inherited lost programs, brought a toughness and an edge to Kingston to fuel incredible turnarounds.

Reiss’ squad has three home games remaining on Feb. 13, Feb. 16, Feb. 23. They’re worth your time.

With that, let’s get into our observations from this past week and look ahead to the upcoming games:

No. 11 Providence

Record: 20-2 (10-1) – 1st place in Big East

Last: 71-52 win at Georgetown on Feb. 6

This Week: Host DePaul at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 12

Plain and Simple: Friars are playing for seeding and location the rest of the way

20 wins. 10 wins in the Big East. The Friars have reached the benchmark numbers. They’ve locked up a bid to the NCAA Tournament in early February. Now, it’s about handing business to climb up the seed line, create more favorable matchups in the dance to make noise and do it all on the East Coast. No plane rides will be needed in March for fans if the Friars go from New York City, to either Buffalo or Pittsburgh and then to Philadelphia for the regional semifinal and championship. We’re getting awfully close to ‘Sweet 16 or bust’ status.

Hard Truth: Friars need to clear space in the trophy case

Individual awards are the furthest thing this team is focused on. Only one player on the roster has appeared in an NCAA Tournament game (Nate Watson). The hunger to take the program to new heights is priority No. 1. However, Bob Driscoll and staff need to clear some space in the trophy case because the bus ride home from Madison Square Garden next month should include a lot of hardware. Noah Norchler and/or Jared Bynum (what a performance at Georgetown) should be on the short list for Most Improved Player of the Year. Justin Minaya should be the leader in the clubhouse right now to take home Defensive Player of the Year. Ed Cooley should at least take home Big East Coach of the Year, if not National Coach of the Year as well. Team success breeds individual success. A strong finish and a regular season crown could make the decision a no-brainer for voters.

Rhode Island

Record: 12-9 (3-6) – 11th place in Atlantic 10

Last: Lost 78-67 vs. UMass on Feb. 5

This Week: At VCU on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m., host Davidson Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

Plain and Simple: Culture doesn’t have anything to do with wins or losses

On Nov. 4 David Cox said his No. 1 focus was “reclaiming the culture” this season. With that in mind, I asked him on Saturday where he believes his team is in relation to achieving that goal.

“Well you know, that’s a great question. If you would have asked me that when we were 12-4, I would say it’s almost close to being recaptured. Now that some adversity has hit, I think we’ve taken a step back to be perfectly honest with you. But I think that’s part of growing up. That’s a part of maturing, that’s a part of learning how to be an adult. Everything’s not going to be just smooth sailing. We’ve had a real, a real rough patch, and it’s reflective upon all of us and it’s not a good feeling … we’ll continue to fight which is a part of our culture and continue to tighten things up.”

News flash: Culture isn’t defined by results. Culture doesn’t improve because shots fell and stops were made. Culture also doesn’t necessarily diminish during losing streaks. Culture is defined by what’s done on a daily basis regardless of wins and losses. Good culture is evident in the things team’s can control. Body language, communication with teammates and coaches, handling adversity, etc. Those are all areas Cox mentioned at the beginning of the year that he wanted his program to improve on. We’ll get a really good look at it the next few weeks.

Hard Truth: Rams haven’t hit rock bottom yet

By the time this section is written next week, there’s a chance the Rams losing streak will balloon to seven. VCU was recently blasted at home by 30. Mike Rhoades will have his team ready to go as they are within striking distance of an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Davidson has appeared in the Top 25 this season and is squarely in the mix for an-at large spot as well. URI will hope to play spoiler.

Bryant

Record: 14-8 (11-1) – 2nd place in Northeast Conference

Last: 62-61 win at Mount St. Mary’s on Feb. 5

This Week: At Sacred Heart on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m., at Long Island University Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

Plain and Simple: Charles Pride should be the National Player of the Week

Tweeted this on Saturday, and Pride earned the recognition he deserved. In two games this past week, Charles ‘Sour Patch’ Pride was awfully sweet this past week. In two games he averaged 38 points and 11 rebounds guiding his team to two tough, road wins to keep them in the hunt for an NEC Regular Season championship. First on Thursday he scored 44 points, a new career-high, and set the Division I program record in a win at St. Francis (PA). He scored the Bulldogs final 14 points in the last 2:39 of the game. Then on Saturday, he poured in 32 points at defending league champion Mount St. Mary’s. His 32 were more than half of his team’s total (62) helping them sweep the Mountaineers. And these performances were without star Peter Kiss and top big man Hall Elisias. Don’t follow the Bulldogs that closely and know how big of a loss both of those were? See below.

Hard Truth: Bryant should have three players make first team all-NEC

It’s probably a long shot and voters will want to see another team represented, but why not? Pride proved he can singlehandedly win games and is up to fifth in the league in scoring. Kiss leads the league in that category and is third in the country. And Elisias is the most feared shot blocker in the NEC and ranks No. 10 in the nation with more than three a night. I’d put my money Pride and Kiss at least get the nod.

Brown

Record: 11-13 (3-6) – 6th place in Ivy League

Last: 62-60 win vs. Dartmouth on Feb. 5

This Week: At Cornell on Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

Plain and Simple: Bears saved their season Saturday night

A loss to Dartmouth would have all but wrapped but Brown’s season on Saturday night. The Bears coughed up a 14-point lead in the second half as the Big Green outscored them 29-9 and still had the lead with under a minute to go. Tamenang Choh made all four free throws inside 45 seconds and Bruno finally pulled out a close one in league play. At 3-6 and without a chance to sweep any opponent above them in the standings, Brown must win out to give itself the best chance to make the playoff.

Hard Truth: Bruno sorely missed Friday, Owusu-Anane this weekend

Brown’s length and athleticism are some of its best traits. Its interchangeable parts are a big reason why Mike Martin was so optimistic in the Fall. Though this weekend, two key rotation pieces were out. Dan Friday, who hasn’t played since Jan. 22, is a versatile guard at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds and, if needed, can guard 1-4. Nana Owusu-Anane is the team’s top big man off the bench. Both scored 20+ at North Carolina earlier this season.

On Friday, Brown was forced to play Kino Lilly Jr. and Kimo Ferrari — both of whom are generously listed at six foot — on the floor at times together. The Bears can usually get away with one, but with both alongside each other for stretches they were easily exploitable. In the second half when Brown made a run and then needed to string together stops, the Crimson made it a point to attack. It was off the bounce and in the post where Lilly Jr. and Ferrari were eaten alive. Friday’s presence would have significantly eliminated pressure on defense. As for Owusu-Anane, his absence meant more playing time for David Mitchell, Noah Meren, and even Malachi Ndur who don’t provide much on either side.