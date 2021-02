TAMPA (WFLA) - The city of Tampa will be hosting its fifth Super Bowl on Sunday. Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Buccaneers since 1998, has hosted two Super Bowls before SBLV, in 2001 and 2009. The Buccaneers went 5-3 at "Ray Jay" this season. The Chiefs went 8-0 on the road.

The big talk has been around the QBs. Tom Brady's matchup with Patrick Mahomes marks the first time the previous two Super Bowl-winning QBs face off in the next Super Bowl. Brady won in 2018, as the Patriots beat the Rams. Mahomes and the Chiefs topped the 49ers in 2019.