PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – North Kingstown girls basketball pulled away from East Greenwich on the road to win, 57-40. Wheeler girls overcame a double-digit, second half deficit to force overtime and beat St. Andrews on the road 64-62.

On the boys side, Johnston opened the game on a 20-4 run and cruised to a seven point win over Cranston West. Senior Thomas Zednik threw down a viscous dunk in the win.