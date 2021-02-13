Feb. 12 HS roundup: Hendricken stuns Barrington in OT, EP shocks Classical and LaSalle, PCD win

EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – With the high school basketball season extended until Feb. 24, plenty of teams are making the most of the extra time to make a push for the postseason. But on Friday night, we were in a for a treat with some of the top teams going head-to-head.

In Division One, Bishop Hendricken got a tip in from Cameron Hughes at the buzzer to force OT at Barrington. The Hawks used to momentum to win 72-62 stunning the Eagles on their home floor. In East Providence, the Townies upset previously unbeaten Classical 67-56.

La Salle took care of business at home 81-53 blowing out South Kingstown and PCD beat Narragansett 64-60 at home.