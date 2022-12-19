PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — It appears Rhode Islanders are embracing the state’s new soccer team.

Rhode Island FC has secured season ticket deposits from fans living in all 39 cities and towns.

The state’s new professional soccer club previously announced that it had received 2,500 season ticket deposits in its first week of sales last month, which broke all known USL Championship records.

“We saw throughout the World Cup that Rhode Island is one the best soccer communities in the United States, and that community is showing up again to support their local professional club,” Rhode Island FC President Brett Luy said. “Rhode Island FC is indeed a team for every Rhode Islander and we look forward to welcoming fans.”

Rhode Island FC toured the entire state the same day it unveiled its name and crest in an attempt to introduce the team to fans and build enthusiasm for its inaugural season, which is slated for 2024.

The deposit price for season tickets is $24 per seat and up to 10 deposits may be placed per account. The club said season ticket holder benefits include exclusive events, merchandise and a seat for the club’s historic opening night.

The club plans on opening its headquarters in downtown Pawtucket and begin hiring front office staff early next year. Rhode Island FC expects to hire 30 full-time employees before the end of 2023.

Rhode Island FC team will play their home games at the stadium that is part of the Tidewater Landing project.