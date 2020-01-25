Fall River’s De Castro Preparing For Next UFC Fight

Fall River native Yorgan De Castro is on the rise. After a devastating knockout win last month, he is now preparing for his next UFC fight against former NFL player Greg Hardy.
Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds