Fall River native Yorgan Decastro prepares for UFC fight with Carolos Felipe

Fall River, MASS. (WPRI) — The UFC is in Abu Dhabi this week for their Saturday event. Fall River heavyweight Yorgan Decastro is amped up for his fight with Carlos Felipe.12 Sports’ JP Smollins caught up with him before he leaves.

Decastro is looking to rebound after his first pro loss, seventh fight, a unanimous decision in UFC 249, that went to former NFL all pro Greg Hardy.

“Definitely learned a lot about fighting in general,” Decastro said. “I had a game plan, it was working perfectly the first round but then I hurt my foot and I stopped fighting. Now I know I have to come with a plan b, plan c, and be able to adapt on the fly and learn man. You gotta learn from your losses, and I believe I’m going to be a totally different guy this time around,” Decastro said.

Getting back on the winning track in Abu Dhabi would put Yorgan on track to fight again in December and he’s hoping to put forth the kind of effort he showed in his UFC debut one year ago — a first round knockout of hometown favorite Justin Tata in Melbourne, Australia.



“He’s a boxer and he’s going to try and stand up with me and that’s a bad idea for anyone and I have more tools, I’m more prepared, and the result’s going to come and I’m definitely going to raise my hand raised,” Decastro said.

“Obstacles create opportunities, that obstacle that learning opportunity he had in the last fight is going to set him up for success in the future we 100 percent guarantee that,” Mike Fernandes of Infinite Fitness said.