Facebook Group “Reopen Sports in RI” hoping to see changes

Jillian Yuetnner knew she had to do something when fellow parents and her kids kept lamenting about youth sports while other outdoor activities in Rhode Island got the green light.

“Everybody was upset. Why can this happen with kids going to camp, why can’t we have sports, so I saw it so much, instead of all saying it, let’s do something so that’s why I started it,” Yuettner said.

Yuettner says she hopes there is a way to open sports safely with many parents dealing with kids struggling with distance learning and without the outlet of sports for exercise or socialising.

“We have to find a way because our kids are struggling and it’s sad to watch as a parent.”

The Facebook group had over 4-thousand members as of Wednesday. Governor Raimondo is expected to address the status of youth sports on Thursday.