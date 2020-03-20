‘Excited, humble and hungry’: Brady officially signs with Bucs

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis. Brady, the centerpiece of the New England Patriots’ championship dynasty over the past two decades, appears poised to leave the only football home he has ever had. The 42-year-old six-time Super Bowl winner posted Tuesday, March 17, 2020, on social media “my football journey will take place elsewhere.” The comments were the first to indicate the most-decorated player in NFL history would leave New England. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WPRI) — It’s official: Tom Brady is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

The six-time Super Bowl champion made the announcement Friday morning on social media.

“I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do,” he wrote.

“I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me,” Brady continued. “I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work!”

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that Brady agreed to terms with the Buccaneers on a two-year deal worth around $30 million per year.

In a statement released by the Buccaneers, General Manager Jason Licht, who was a member of the Patriots’ scouting staff when Brady was drafted, said the quarterback’s success record is unmatched.

“Tom is a proven champion who has achieved greatness on the field because he demands the best out of himself and his teammates,” he wrote. “I’ve known Tom since we drafted him in New England 20 years ago and through this process, it became very clear that his desire to be a champion burns as strong today as it ever has. He possesses the type of rare natural leadership qualities that will immediately impact our entire organization.”

Brady was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft and from there he made history. He became the first quarterback in NFL history, and fourth player overall, to play 20 seasons with one team.

He was an 18-year team captain and led the Patriots to the playoff 17 times, including nine Super Bowl appearances. He earned Super Bowl MVP four times.

“If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” Brady added.

Brady announced earlier this week that he was leaving the New England Patriots.