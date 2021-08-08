New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Evan Lazar joins the Sports Wrap, Morey Hershgordon to talk Patriots latest

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) – CLNS Patriots beat writer Evan Lazar joined Morey Hershgordon and the Sunday Sports Wrap to talk about the latest happenings in Foxboro. Sunday represented the 10th training camp session but only the third in pads. The two talk about another promising effort from wide receiver N’Keal Harry, the ongoing quarterback battle between Cam Newton and Mac Jones as well as what to expect come Thursday night when the Patriots welcome the Washington Football Team to Gillette Stadium for the preseason opener.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com