Evan Lazar joins the Sports Wrap, Morey Hershgordon to talk Patriots latest

(WPRI) – CLNS Patriots beat writer Evan Lazar joined Morey Hershgordon and the Sunday Sports Wrap to talk about the latest happenings in Foxboro. Sunday represented the 10th training camp session but only the third in pads. The two talk about another promising effort from wide receiver N’Keal Harry, the ongoing quarterback battle between Cam Newton and Mac Jones as well as what to expect come Thursday night when the Patriots welcome the Washington Football Team to Gillette Stadium for the preseason opener.