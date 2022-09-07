(WPRI) – The WPRI12 weekly high school football show at 11:15 p.m. on Friday’s on Channel 12 is expanding.

The Wendy’s Friday Night Blitz is adding Providence Journal sportswriter Eric Rueb as an analyst for the season. He will join Sports Director Morey Hershgordon live on the air each week to discuss the night’s games, highlight the major storyline’s and breakdown the state’s top talent. Rueb has built a strong following within the communities across the Ocean State as a trusted source for high school sports.

Watch the video above for a preview ahead of the 2022 season. Rueb gives his preseason predictions for each Super Bowl.