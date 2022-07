(WPRI) – From East Providence high school to CCRI to the University of Houston, Ben Sears’ path wasn’t always easy. But all the hard work paid off when the right handed pitcher heard his name called on Tuesday afternoon in the 14th round of the MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals. The 2018 R.I. Gatorade Player of Year will sign his contract and turn pro.

12Sports reporter J.P. Smollins caught up with Sears on Wednesday.