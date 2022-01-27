Eleeda’s late threes help Bryant sweep Merrimack

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Shooters shoot. Regardless of if the ball is going in or not. For the first 36 minutes of Thursday’s game, Bryant sharpshooter Adham Eleeda made just one of his first 11 threes.

With the Bulldogs double-digit lead trimmed to three and less than four minutes left in the game, Eleeda connected on the final two of the night, on back-to-back possessions, to help Bryant pull away 76-67 and sweep the season series against Merrimack.

Peter Kiss, who entered the night ranked sixth in the country in scoring average (21.9) dropped a game-high 29 points. Charles Pride chipped in 18.

Bryant is now 8-1 in NEC play. It is scheduled to host Long Island University on Saturday at 2 p.m. on national television.