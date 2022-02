KINGSTON (WPRI) – Ish El-Amin had a season-high 21 points as Rhode Island beat Duquesne 70-54 on Saturday.

Ishmael Leggett had 13 points. Jeremy Sheppard added 11 points. Malik Martin had seven rebounds.

The Rams, 5-10 in the Atlantic 10, host St. Louis on Wednesday and finish the regular season on the road at St. Joseph next Saturday.