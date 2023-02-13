EAST GREENWICH (WPRI) – Monday night will always be remembered at East Greenwich High School. Early in the third quarter of a girls basketball game between the Avengers and Wheeler, senior star Alex Mega set the new school scoring record with a right-wing, three-pointer.

Mega surpassed the previous mark of 1,560 which was set back in 2007 by Tori Ahrens, who was in attendance Monday and congratulated her in person in the gym.

Mega is a three-sport athlete and has already signed to play Division I field hockey at Northeastern University in the Fall.