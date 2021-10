EAST GREENWICH (WPRI) – Despite trailing 1-0 at the half, the East Greenwich field hockey team staged an impressive comeback against LaSalle on Thursday in a rematch of last year’s state title. The defense paved the way for the offense shutting out the Rams in the second stanza while the Avengers scored the game-tying and game-winning goals.

East Greenwich will play on Saturday at Cranston Stadium in search of its third straight state championship.