Ed Cooley reaches 200th win as Friars Head Coach after win over Saint Peter’s

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Providence native Ed Cooley notched his 200th career win as the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Providence College on Saturday.

The Friars defeated Saint Peter’s 85-71 at the Dunkin Donuts Center.

“Wow.. I didn’t know that. You know they told me that walking off the court. I coach cause I love it. I’m honored to be the coach at PC as I have tears in my eyes…I couldn’t believe it,” Cooley told the media postgame.

