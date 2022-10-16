PAWTUCKET (WPRI) — Moses Brown’s Kylie Eaton defeated La Salle’s Bridget Casey 2-0 (7-5, 6-4) in the RIIL tennis singles state title on Sunday afternoon.

“I’m excited, I mean it was a tough match but I’m glad I pulled through and problem solved out there,” said Eaton. “If I played her freshman year I probably would’ve just gone out and tried to stop them all but it wouldn’t have gone my way but I think as I’ve gotten older I’ve gotten more patient and that’s helped me stay in points more, problem solve through the matches.”