East Providence’s Ben Sears making jump from CCRI to University of Houston

EAST GREENWICH, RI (WPRI) – East Providence’s Ben Sears is ready to make the jump from CCRI to the University of Houston. The right hander picked up eight wins in his Freshman year for the Knights, helping them reach the NJCAA World Series and setting up interest in his talent.

“It happened so fast over the last Summer. One, two, three four offers and next thing, ten, twelve. Gladly I got a chance to face some good competition and get a good financial package it was the best of both world,” Sears said.

The former Rhode Island All State player was hoping to anchor the CCRI staff this Spring but the Knights season was shut down because of the coronavirus after just seven games. And with the Cape Cod and NECBL league’s cancelled as well, he will try to get settled in Houston as soon as possible.