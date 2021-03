PROVIDENCE (WPRI) - Providence was in total control of an injury-riddled Villanova team and led by as many as 20 points, but the Friars coughed it up. The Wildcats took a late lead before David Duke's tip in with 2.8 seconds broke a 52-all tie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's three pointer fell short resulting in a 54-52 win for PC.

The Friars wrap up the regular season with a 13-12 record and a 9-10 mark in conference play.