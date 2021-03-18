East Greenwich’s Nolan Cooney kicking for cancer and shot at NFL Friday

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

East Greenwich’s Nolan Cooney is kicking for a shot at the NFL on Friday and to raise awareness for a rare form of testicular cancer he overcame while in high school in E.G.

The Syracuse Senior punter will take part in the Orange’s NFL Pro Day on Friday with scouts looking on. Cooney was an All-American honorable mention as a senior despite not playing the sport in high school where he excelled in basketball, baseball and soccer.

Cooney is doing an Uplifting Athletes Reps for Rare Diseases campaign to raise money for the rare form of testicular cancer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/12/21: Magnus Thorsson

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community