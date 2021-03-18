East Greenwich’s Nolan Cooney kicking for cancer and shot at NFL Friday

East Greenwich’s Nolan Cooney is kicking for a shot at the NFL on Friday and to raise awareness for a rare form of testicular cancer he overcame while in high school in E.G.

The Syracuse Senior punter will take part in the Orange’s NFL Pro Day on Friday with scouts looking on. Cooney was an All-American honorable mention as a senior despite not playing the sport in high school where he excelled in basketball, baseball and soccer.

Cooney is doing an Uplifting Athletes Reps for Rare Diseases campaign to raise money for the rare form of testicular cancer.