CRANSTON (WPRI) — Two of the three championship games went into double overtime, as East Greenwich and North Kingstown came out on top in those dramatic finishes.

For the Lady Skippers, Morgan Mabray tied the game with 1.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and then went on to score the game-winner in double overtime.

Ellie Picard netted the game-winner for East Greenwich.

Lincoln won over Chariho, 3-0.