Brett Berard and Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, two East Greenwich residents, were chose in the 2020 NHL draft on Wednesday.

Berard, a Freshman at Providence College, was picked 134th overall in the 5th round by the New York Rangers, who happened to be coached by another Rhode Islander, David Quinn.

Fontaine, who is a Freshman at Northeastern, was picked in the 7th round by the Nashville Predators.