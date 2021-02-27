Duquesne controls URI tip to horn in regular season finale

(WPRI) – Same old story to end the regular season for the URI men’s basketball team.

Lack of defense and inconsistent stretches on offense proved to be the difference in its conference finale Saturday night at Duquesne. The Rams lost 86-75 in a game that was never within one possession in the second half.

Fatts Russell finished with a season-high 25 points and five assists. He joined Carlton “Silk” Owens (1984-88), Tom Garrick (1984-88) and Tyson Wheeler (1994-98) as the only players in program history to reach both 1,500 points and 400 assists.

Fellow senior guard Jeremy Sheppard did not re-enter the game after he sprained his right ankle. Moments after the game, head coach David Cox said it swelled up right away but that he ‘has no idea what the issue is right now.’

The Rams limp to the finish line with a 10-14 record overall and 7-10 mark in conference play. Picked to finish in sixth in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll, they landed in 10th only finishing ahead of cellar-dwellers Fordham, St. Joe’s, LaSalle, and George Washington.

As the No. 10 seed in next week’s A10 tournament, URI will open on Thursday afternoon against the No. 7 seed. That team is still TBD. The game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Highlights and postgame reaction can be seen live on 12News Now at 6, 6:30, 10, and 11.

David Cox on mindset of the group heading into the #A10 Tournament. pic.twitter.com/vzXp96A1dw — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) February 28, 2021