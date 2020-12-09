Duke scores 28 points again, Providence beats TCU 79-70

ANAHEIM, CA – DECEMBER 01: Head coach Ed Cooley of the Providence Friars looks on in the second half of the game against the Pepperdine Waves during the Wooden Legacy at the Anaheim Convention Center at on December 1, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, Texas — — David Duke scored 28 points for the second straight game, and Providence beat TCU 79-70 on Wednesday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Duke was 11 of 19 from the field, including 5 of 8 from distance. On Saturday, Duke make 9 of 14 shots and 10 of 12 free throws to total 28 points in a win over Fairleigh Dickinson.

Nate Watson added 18 points with eight rebounds for Providence (4-2). The Friars scored 26 points off 20 turnovers by TCU, and held a 33-20 edge on the glass.

Duke (118 points) and Watson (112) have combined to score 51% of Providence’s 447 points this season.

RJ Nembhard had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for TCU (4-2), which was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12. Mike Miles added 20 points and Kevin Samuel scored 10.

Miles made a 3-pointer midway through the first half to give TCU its last lead at 16-15 as Providence answered with an 8-0 run with six straight points from Ed Croswell. The Friars led 43-32 at the break and their lead didn’t drop below four points in the second half.

Providence hosts Xavier on Saturday, while TCU stays at home to face Texas A&M on Saturday.