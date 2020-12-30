Duke flirts with triple-double as PC cruises past Butler

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Eight days ago Providence missed a big opportunity to beat a short-handed Butler team on the road. On Wednesday night, they saw the Bulldogs again and quickly got revenge. The Friars hit their first eight shots at Alumni Hall to jump out to an early double-digit lead and then rode David Duke’s outstanding effort to win 71-55 to improve to 7-3 overall and 3-1 in the Big East.

The junior guard and Providence native nearly finished with a triple-double. He recorded 22 points on 9-of-11 from the field, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out eight assists. Nate Watson added 18 points and six rebounds and Jared Bynum and A.J. Reeves both chipped in with a dozen.

Next up for the Friars is a meeting with No. 11 Creighton on Saturday. Tip is scheduled for Noon and will be televised live on FOX Providence.