Live Now
Dr. Anthony Fauci answers your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’

Dugan reacts to signing NHL deal, reminisces on time with PC

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Jack Dugan had chances to turn pro before his collegiate career with Providence College. The forward decided to wait a few years and improve his game. He did that in two seasons in Friartown. He helped PC reach the Frozen Four as a rookie, then led the NCAA in points and was a Hobey Baker Award Finalist the following year. 


After racking up nearly 100 points, Dugan decided to sign with the Las Vegas Golden Knights on May 11. He talks about his years with the Friars, how it prepared him to reach the NHL, and the opportunity to reach his dreams.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com