Dugan reacts to signing NHL deal, reminisces on time with PC

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Jack Dugan had chances to turn pro before his collegiate career with Providence College. The forward decided to wait a few years and improve his game. He did that in two seasons in Friartown. He helped PC reach the Frozen Four as a rookie, then led the NCAA in points and was a Hobey Baker Award Finalist the following year.



After racking up nearly 100 points, Dugan decided to sign with the Las Vegas Golden Knights on May 11. He talks about his years with the Friars, how it prepared him to reach the NHL, and the opportunity to reach his dreams.