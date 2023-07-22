NEWPORT (WPRI) – It was a historic day in Newport with two new Hall of Fame inductees and a pair of impressive two set wins.

Starting off the day it was U.S. versus India as the No. 1 seeded American pair of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow took on No. 3 seed Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni at center court. It was a tight match that lasted an hour and 59 minutes. Statistically it was very close in service stats, return stats, and point stats. Though they were close, the American duo had the upper hand for most of those categories helping them win the game. The game was so close that the first two sets ended in tie breaks. The first won by Bhambri and Myneni (7-6) and the second by Lammons and Withrow (6-7), the later winning the third set (11-9). The pair will face William Blumberg and Max Purcell on Sunday at 12 p.m.

The first match to take center court was between two Frenchmen Adrian Mannarino and Ugo Humbert. Both sit just two spots away from each other in the ATP singles ranking (Mannarino No. 38, Humbert No. 40). Mannarino excelled with his first serve winning 27 of the 34 points. Despite that success rate, Humbert was strong at the end of sets when serving, saving 10 of his 14 break points. Overall Mannarino was able to win big points at key moments which helped him secure both sets with a score of 6-4, 6-3.

“I was feeling really well on the court today,” Mannarino said. “When the big moment arrived during the match I was just pretty confident about my game and it worked pretty well. My serve was really efficient today and my returns were as well. You know, there some days where everything is rolling your way and that was one of these days.”

The final match of the day had everyone on the edge of their seats. It featured Alex Michelson and John Isner. Though Isner was favored to win the match, the 18-year-old was able to keep his pace and secure the win. One thing that stood out was the age difference. Not just the gap but the stamina in which they played. Michelson’s youth kept him energized the whole game, while Isner seemed to have a hard time keeping up. However, Isner’s serves were a dominant force in keeping the match close. Though Isner had a whopping 20 aces on the day, Michelson excelled at bringing Isner’s sets to deuce. He also excelled with break points allowing him to secure a spot in the finals. The ATP Tour newcomer has been making his name known as he just come off a win at the Chicago challenger. Just one week later, he’s competing in his second ATP tournament and first final on the tour.

“I think I’m gonna need a month, maybe three weeks,” Michelson said of having quick success. “It’s gonna be a little bit for sure. It doesn’t feel like I’m in the final but that’s probably a good thing, that’s why I’m playing so loose.”

Alex Michelson and Adrian Mannarino will battle it out tomorrow for a chance to win the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. The two upsetting both their opponents today saying confidence helped them win. They will take center court tomorrow after the final doubles match.@wpri12 pic.twitter.com/NiXuFCAlsX — Alaina Losito (@alainarlosito) July 23, 2023

The day wasn’t just about the action on the court. Two new players were inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame after the final match. The two inductees were Rick Draney and Esther Vergeer, both of whom changed the game of wheelchair tennis.

Draney became a quadriplegic at the age of 19 due to a car accident. Just three years later he picked up a racket and never looked back. He was once ranked the No. 1 U.S. quad division and reached No. 1 in singles and doubles for over 100 weeks and also earned 20 singles and doubles super series titles at the U.S. and British Open Championships. Despite his work on the court, he also made an effort off the court to help other disabled tennis players; he created a tactic called taping. Taping is a more effective way for people with limited hand mobility to play the game by securing their racquet in their hand. Also, Draney organized and coached many wheelchair tennis camps and clinics around the world.

Rick Draney paved the way for many wheelchair tennis players. His story is one that has inspired many and his accomplishments led him to tonight, where he will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame after the final match tonight. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/VR5OYi3Etq — Alaina Losito (@alainarlosito) July 22, 2023

Vergeer was paralyzed when he was eight as a result of a surgical procedure meant to help with excessive blood vessels in her spinal cord. Her rehabilitation process took place shortly after and some of which involved sports like tennis and basketball. In the end, she saw herself finding the most success in tennis. Her accomplishments range from 7-time gold medalist, including a 10 year stretch in which she went undefeated. She finished her career with 48 majors. After winning her gold medal in Beijing, she also helped reimagine the chairs they used. These changes helped conserve energy and helped her feel like one with her chair. She would go on to pick up another gold in London.

The pair is now the 6th and 7th wheelchair tennis players inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. They join the list of the other 262 people to receive the ultimate honor in the game of tennis.