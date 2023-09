(WPRI) – Dr. Paul Fadale from University Orthopedics joins Sports Director Taylor Begley to discuss four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury. Dr. Fadale provides his expertise on the injury and the potential recovery timeline for the 39-year-old Rodgers.

Many players in the league, including Rodgers’ former Green Bay teammate David Bakhtiari, have been critical of artificial turf for contributing to the number of injuries. Dr. Fadale weighs in.