Dr. Paul Fadale joins the Sports Wrap to talk injuries to Kemba Walker, Stephon Gilmore, Julian Edelman

EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Dr. Paul Fadale from Universty Orthopedics joined Morey Hershgordon on Tuesday’s night Sports Wrap to talk about the recent injuries to key athletes in Boston and their road to recovery. With the Celtics season opener on Wednesday, the two touched on Kemba Walker’s health and managing a sore knee that’s given the point guard issues for a while now. Also, what risk does the team take in potentially playing Tristian Thompson who missed both preseason games with a hamstring injury? On the Patriots front, Fadale offers his opinion on Stephon Gilmore’s partially torn quad and weighs the pros and cons of a return by Julian Edelman in 2020.