Dr. Paul Fadale Joins Sports Wrap to discuss N’Keal Harry’s shoulder injury, and more

(WPRI) – Dr. Paul Fadale from University Orthopedics joined Morey Hershgordon and Sunday Sports Wrap to discuss the latest injuries on the Patriots. Most notable, receiver N’Keal Harry’s shoulder injury he suffered on Thursday night in the second preseason game in Philadelphia. Harry laid out for a pass by QB Mac Jones that he dropped. When he felt to the ground, he landed on his left shoulder. After the game Harry was seen in a sling. Fadale provides his diagnosis and provides a timeline for his return.

The two also touch on tight end Hunter Henry’s shoulder injury and how it’s different than Harry’s, Jones’ new left knee brace and how it can help the rookie stay healthy as well as Stephon Gilmore’s rehab to get back to full strength after a quad injury sidelined him late in 2020.