(WPRI) – Mac Jones was not made available Sunday afternoon after the Patriots 20-7 season opening loss on the road in Miami. The quarterback suffered a few hits that led him to be taken to the X-ray room for a back injury.

At that moment, his status for the Week 2 matchup in Pittsburgh was uncertain.

Though over the last 72 hours, reports have been positive and the second year QB was out on the field in pads practicing with his team on Wednesday afternoon.

University Orthopedics Dr. Paul Fadale joined Sports Director Morey Hershgordon on Wednesday evening to discuss what tests Jones has cleared to be able to practice, the around-the-clock treatment he’s receiving to stay loose and the decision to plan to play on Sunday against the Steelers.

Jones was listed on the Wednesday injury report, but was a full participant during the session in Foxboro.