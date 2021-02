Barrington, RI (WPRI) - In a season that almost didn't happen, St. Andrew's senior basketball players and best friends Matt Constant and Dylan Ahearn shared a unique moment when they both passed the 1-thousand point mark in the same game, leaving their legacy on the Saints program.

"To score a one-thousandth point with my best friend of four years, we can in as Freshman and to see other players accomplish that goal has been a big achievement for us," said Constant.