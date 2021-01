EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It's rare that the last four teams standing in the NFL postseason feature the best four quarterbacks, but that's what we get on championship Sunday in a juicy doubleheader.

Up first at 3:05 p.m. on FOX Providence is the NFC Championship game. And at last, we get to see Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady go head-to-head in the postseason.