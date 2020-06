In the latest episode of Double O.T., Yianni Kourakis catches up with former PC Friars legend and current Dallas Mavericks assistant God Shammgod about his new basketball shoe with Puma, his journey from Providence to the NBA, getting the Mavericks ready to resume their season and the aftermath of the George Floyd killing.

Double O.T. is also a Podcast!

