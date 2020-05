In the latest episode of Double O.T., Yianni Kourakis is joined by Rhode Island native and Florida Panthers forward Noel Acciari. The former Bishop Hendricken Hawk, PC Friar and Boston Bruin player talks about his breakout year with Florida, the decision to leave Boston and how he is handling the pandemic with a baby on the way.

